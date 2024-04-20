Uttar Pradesh: Several bogies of a goods train derailed near Ayodhya Junction, no injuries reported
Earlier, on March 18, a similar incident occurred when four coaches of the Sabarmati-Agra superfast train derailed near the Ajmer station. No loss of life was reported in the Ajmer incident.
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Uttar Pradesh: Several bogies of a goods train derailed near Ayodhya Junction, no injuries reported
Ayodhya witnessed a railway mishap today as several bogies of a goods train derailed near the Ayodhya Junction. No injuries have been reported in the incident.
Earlier, on March 18, a similar incident occurred when four coaches of the Sabarmati-Agra superfast train derailed near the Ajmer station. No loss of life was reported in the Ajmer incident.
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