The Uttar Pradesh STF has announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for the arrest of the accused involved in the brutal attack on a woman Head Constable onboard Saryu Express.

Further the Uttar Pradesh STF issues three mobile numbers and announces a reward of Rs 1 Lakh for anyone providing information leading to the arrest of the accused.

The mobile numbers are 9454401210, 9454401828, and 9454402257.

Prior the Allahabad High Court pulled up both the Uttar Pradesh government and the railroad police over the assault on a lady constable who was seen in a "pool of blood" inside a train compartment on August 30.



Also Read: Lift crash at Noida's under-construction building kills 8

The female constable was found on August 30 in a Saryu Express compartment in a "pool of blood" with injuries to her face and head, according to the GRP.

She was then taken to a medical clinic in Lucknow where her condition is accepted to be steady.

An FIR was lodged by the woman's brother on the same day, the police said. The police and the family of the woman have both denied any sexual assault angle to the case.