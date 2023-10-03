Three people were injured in a shooting incident at Aligarh Muslim University on October 2, night. A few bikers with firearms in their hands continued to cruise the campus, causing panic and firing randomly in the VM Hall.

Following this, armed individuals entered the University's SS North Hall and began firing swiftly there as well.

According to authorities, a quarrel between two groups of students escalated to the point of a firefight.

A manhunt is underway to find the accused.



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