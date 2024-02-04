Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami-led Uttarakhand Cabinet approved the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill during a high-stakes meeting on February 5. The bill, aimed at standardizing civil laws in the state, is set to be presented in the Uttarakhand Assembly on February 6 (Tuesday), marking a historic move for the country.

The decision came after a comprehensive review of the draft by a five-member committee led by retired Supreme Court Judge Ranjana Prakash Desai. The bill encompasses provisions for uniform marriage, divorce, land, property, and inheritance laws, transcending religious boundaries.

If the bill successfully passes in the Uttarakhand Assembly on February 6, Uttarakhand will become the first state in India post-Independence to implement the Uniform Civil Code.

Key recommendations from the committee include a complete prohibition on polygamy and child marriage, establishing a common marriageable age for girls across all faiths, and standardizing grounds and procedures for divorce.

A special four-day session of the Uttarakhand Assembly, from February 5 to 8, has been convened exclusively to deliberate and pass the legislation on the Uniform Civil Code.

Chief Minister Dhami, during a press briefing after the Cabinet meeting, emphasized the significance of the bill in fostering societal uniformity while addressing concerns and ensuring thorough discussions.

However, the move has not been without its share of controversies. Opposition from political parties and religious organizations has emerged, with the Muslim Service Organisation expressing strong opposition to the Uniform Civil Code. Members of the Muslim community have raised concerns, viewing the legislation as an infringement on religious specifics.

Chief Imam of Uttarakhand, Mufti Rais, criticized the government for not involving legal experts from all religions in the UCC formulation. He questioned the lack of public scrutiny for the draft, urging a more inclusive approach.

Additionally, concerns have been raised about the exclusion of tribes from the code, and there is a perception that only Muslim personal law is being targeted.