Parents of school students in Dehradun have approached the District Magistrate complaining against the use of ''abbu and ''ammi' for father and mother in the English textbook of school.

Manish Mittal, father of a 7-year-old boy had said that his son address him as ''abbu'' and his mother as ''ammi'' after learning the words from his textbook.

Following this, Mittal registered a complaint with District Magistrate Sonika and demanded to replace the words with English words father and mother as ''abbu'' and ''ammi'' are not part of our culture.

''I received a complaint to this in this regard from the parent of a child sometime back. I have referred the matter to the chief education officer,'' PTI quoted Sonika as saying.

As per reports, other parents have also raised the issue with regard to the content of the book.

Meanwhile, in the country there is another controversy is going on ever since the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) announced to do away with certain chapters on the Mughal Empire from class 12 history textbooks.

The move of erasing Mughal history from the syllabus has attracted severe criticism from various factions of the political arena.

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