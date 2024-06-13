A tragic incident unfolded at Uttarakhand's Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary as a fierce fire claimed the lives of four individuals, including three forest department workers, according to reports emerging on Thursday, June 13.

The devastating fire erupted around 3:30 pm within the Civil Soyam forest division of Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary. Reports indicate that the forest workers had ventured to the site to combat an ongoing blaze earlier in the day.

Regrettably, four persons sustained severe burn injuries in the intense fire and succumbed to their injuries upon arrival at the hospital, as per sources.

Manoj Sanwal, Ranger of the Forest Department, recounted the harrowing events, stating, "At 3 o'clock today, upon receiving information about the fire in Binsar, a team of eight people rushed to the scene. Due to strong winds, the fire rapidly escalated, resulting in the tragic loss of four lives on the spot. Four others sustained serious injuries and have been referred to the base hospital."

Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami swiftly responded by ordering the immediate airlifting of the four injured forest workers to Haldwani Base Hospital for urgent medical care.

In a gesture of support to the grieving families, Chief Minister Dhami announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakh for each deceased victim. The gesture aims to provide financial relief and support during this distressing time.

The incident has cast a pall of sadness over Uttarakhand's conservation efforts, highlighting the risks faced by forest personnel in safeguarding wildlife sanctuaries against natural calamities like wildfires.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the fire while efforts are underway to ensure adequate support and resources for the affected families and the injured personnel.

For further updates on this developing story, authorities urge the public to stay informed through official channels and announcements from the Uttarakhand government.

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