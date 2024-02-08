On February 8, the city of Haldwani in Uttarakhand was engulfed in violence following the demolition of an illegal madrasa by municipal authorities.

The demolition, which took place in the Banbhulpura area, led to a confrontation between the local population and law enforcement officials.

According to India Today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has issued shoot-at-sight orders in Halwani's Banbhulpura and a curfew has been imposed in view of the riots.

In addition to this, the Chief Minister announced that all schools would remain closed in Haldwani on Friday.

In the ensuing chaos, rioters threw stones and set vehicles ablaze, prompting the police to respond with tear gas shells.

The situation escalated to such an extent that the district administration imposed a curfew in the affected area, and all roads leading to it were barricaded.



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The state government took the severe step of issuing shoot-at-sight orders to maintain law and order, authorizing law enforcement to use lethal force against those participating in the unrest.

Several policemen sustained injuries during the clash with the mob and were receiving treatment at a local hospital.

The demolition of the madrasa was conducted after prior notice had been given to the residents, and it was overseen by several municipal and administrative officials, including the Municipal Commissioner Pankaj Upadhyay, City Magistrate Richa Singh, and SDM Paritosh Verma.

Uttarakhand's DGP Abhinav Kumar stated that while the situation was tense, it was under control, and there were no reported casualties. He assured that the individuals responsible for the violence would be identified and appropriate action would be taken against them.

As the city grapples with the aftermath of the demolition and the violent response, the authorities are focused on restoring peace and ensuring the safety of its citizens.