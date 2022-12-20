A parliamentary panel advised that school textbooks should give equal weight to the contributions of several "unsung independence fighters" from the northeast and other parts of the nation.

The panel suggested that the NCERT, in collaboration with the department of school education under the Union government, must "ensure" the same in its report that was presented to the Rajya Sabha on December 19.

The panel further stated that "regular books" of NCERT, rather than supplementary materials, should include notable women individuals from all professions and their contributions so that it becomes "required reading material."

On December 19, the "action taken report on the observations made in a report titled "Reforms in Content and Design of School Textbooks," which was tabled in the Upper House last year, was turned in by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth, and Sports, which is chaired by BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Thakur.

The committee was established to find allusions to or mentions of "unhistorical facts" in school textbooks, guarantee that all periods of Indian history were given an equal amount of space, and provide a portrayal of outstanding female achievers.

The committee feels that the action taken or intended to be taken towards the sufficient representation of Sikh and Maratha history deserves more research and increased portrayal of contribution while taking note of the particular effect proposed to be taken in respect of North-Eastern States.

The department's request to include "vedic" knowledge and Bhagavad Gita teachings in the curriculum was noted by the panel in its report.

The committee believes that the department can adequately work to highlight and exhibit the diversity of religious teachings as found in all ancient scriptures and religious and educational literature, through the school textbooks, and include the same.

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