Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared on Saturday that veteran BJP leader LK Advani will be awarded Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour in India.

The Prime Minister expressed his happiness over the decision on an X post and mentioned that he congratulated Advani for the honour. PM Modi praised Advani's significant contribution to India's development, highlighting his journey from grassroots work to serving as the Deputy Prime Minister.

He also applauded Advani's commendable work as the Home Minister and I&B Minister, and his insightful Parliamentary interventions. Along with the announcement, PM Modi shared two pictures of him with the esteemed BJP leader.

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