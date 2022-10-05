Vijay Mallya’s tweet caused massive trolling on social media, as netizens said ‘This guy tweets only when banks are closed’.

Notably, Vijay Mallya’s tweet got trolled for his Shubo Bijoya tweet to his Bengali friends, the festival which is being celebrated with pomp across the country.

Meanwhile, businessman Vijay Mallya in his tweet on Bijoya Dashami's wishes has given the world of Twitterati a chance to react in a hilarious way with different reactions to his tweet.

One must remember that the flamboyant, Vijay Mallya is wanted in India in a fraud case worth thousands of crores and the government of India is trying hard to bring back Mallya.

In such a situation, when Mallya tweeted, social media users started demanding him return the money.

In no time his tweet went viral, some asked him to return to the country, while others talked about returning the looted money from the banks.

A user wrote- When will you return the money?

Another user said- ‘Hey, give the money back, all festivals in India will be happy. Another user wrote- ‘Ghar aa ja pardesi, tera desh bulaye re.’

While another user said ghar a ja pardeshi, state bank bulaye re….’ ‘When another user wrote Or batao India kab aa rahe hai gumne..!’

This guy tweets only when banks are closed — 𝘼 𝘽 𝙃 𝘼 𝙔 (@abhay_tweetzz) October 5, 2022

Ghar aaja pardesi tera desh bulava re 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Happy Yadav🇮🇳 (@happy_Yadav108) October 5, 2022

Every indian to vijay mallya pic.twitter.com/HELPj86CO7 — Farooqui Kamil (@FarooquiKamil4) October 5, 2022