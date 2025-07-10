Voter surge in Jharkhand: BJP’s Nishikant Dubey raises alarm, echoes Rahul Gandhi’s concerns

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has expressed concern over an unexpected rise in voter numbers during the recent Jharkhand Assembly elections, echoing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent allegations of irregularities in electoral rolls.

Dubey pointed out that at least 40 Assembly constituencies, including his own, recorded a noticeable surge in voter registrations. “If an 80-year-old is registering to vote now, it is fair to ask why they weren’t on the list at 75,” he said, questioning the integrity of the voter roll update process.

Highlighting that only Indian citizens are entitled to vote, Dubey urged the Election Commission of India to ensure greater transparency in the registration mechanism to maintain public trust in the electoral process.



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His comments follow Rahul Gandhi’s sharp criticism of the EC, accusing it of enabling “vote theft” in Maharashtra and Bihar by allegedly allowing voters to be added post-polling. The Election Commission, however, has firmly rejected these charges, stating that all procedures were followed and no formal complaints were submitted during the polling period. It also noted that the voter increase patterns remain within acceptable statistical bounds.

The issue has reignited political debate around electoral transparency, with leaders across party lines now calling for stricter oversight and improved verification mechanisms in voter enrollment.

