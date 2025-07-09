Sikkim empowers women: 12 SHG leaders appointed as chairpersons, OSDs across depts

In a landmark step towards women empowerment, the Sikkim Government has appointed 12 women leaders from Self Help Groups (SHGs) as Chairpersons and Officers on Special Duty (OSDs) across various departments.

The move is aimed at promoting women’s participation in governance and decision-making roles, reflecting the state’s commitment to inclusive development.

Expressing their gratitude to the government, the newly appointed women leaders thanked Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang for recognising their leadership potential and giving them the platform to work for the upliftment of women across Sikkim.



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Chumila Bhutia, appointed Chairperson of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHE), said, “We express our heartfelt gratitude to the Sikkim Government and our most respected, honourable Chief Minister. With his visionary leadership, we are committed to building a golden, prosperous, and empowered Sikkim — in line with the vision of a developed India by 2047.”

She also highlighted the strength of the SHG movement in Sikkim, noting that the community has grown to over 55,000 members, forming a strong and unified network of women that extends beyond the state. “This is not just a local initiative — it’s a national force of empowered women,” she added.

The appointments mark a significant milestone in Sikkim’s journey toward gender equity and grassroots leadership, encouraging more women to take on roles of influence and responsibility in the public sphere.