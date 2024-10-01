The third phase of voting for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections commenced on Tuesday morning, witnessing a cumulative voter turnout of 11.60% by 9 AM, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Udhampur district led the turnout with 14.23%, followed by Samba at 13.31%. Other regions reported varied participation, with Bandipore at 11.64%, Jammu at 11.46%, Kathua at 13.09%, Kupwara at 11.27%, and Baramulla at 8.89%. Polling began at 7 AM across 40 constituencies in seven districts and is set to conclude at 6 PM today, amidst heightened security measures to facilitate a peaceful election process.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed optimism about high voter participation, particularly among women and first-time voters. In a post on X, he urged all eligible citizens to take part in this crucial democratic exercise. “I am confident that apart from the young friends who are going to vote for the first time, women power will also participate in the voting in large numbers,” he stated.

This election marks a significant moment as it is the first assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir in a decade and follows the revocation of Article 370 in August 2019. A total of 415 candidates, including prominent figures like former Deputy Chief Ministers Tara Chand from Congress and Muzaffar Hussain Beig, are vying for seats. The election features a multi-party contest for 90 seats, with alliances formed between major parties such as the National Conference (NC) and Congress, and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

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