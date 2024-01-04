Javed Ahmed Mattoo, a wanted terrorist linked to Hizbul Mujahideen in Jammu and Kashmir, was apprehended in Delhi on Thursday by the special cell of Delhi Police.

Mattoo, who hails from Sopore, is implicated in numerous terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir and was carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh.

He is known to have visited Pakistan multiple times. In a significant incident last year, a video circulated widely showing Mattoo's brother raising the Indian Tricolour at their residence in Sopore, ahead of Independence Day.

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