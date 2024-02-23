Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) denies having any association with Sabyasachi Gosh, who has been arrested by the West Bengal police on the charges of running a prostitution racket in Howrah.

The charges against him include running a prostitution racket in Howrah.

In a release, the West Bengal BJP unit stated, "It has come to our attention that WB Police has arrested one Sabyasachi Ghosh, on charges of running a prostitution racket in Howrah and claims that he is a BJP leader. BJP West Bengal denies having any association with the accused. We wish to put on record that Sabyasachi Ghosh holds no position in the party. This is yet another desperate attempt by the WB Police to distract from the issue of rape and torture in Sandeshkhali in order to protect Mamata Banerjee. People of West Bengal want to know where Shahjahan Sheikh is? This is the only question Mamata Banerjee and West Bengal Police need to answer."



Also Read: Bengal BJP leader arrested for prostitution racket in Howrah

Sabyasachi Ghosh, an alleged BJP legislator from West Bengal, was detained on Friday on suspicion of operating a prostitution ring in Howrah. This is happening in the context of the BJP's savage attacks on the ruling Trinamool Congress in Sandeshkhali, where a number of women have accused TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan's aides of sexually abusing them.

Stepping up the attack on the BJP, the TMC said in a post on its official handle, "@BJP4Bengal leader Sabyasachi Ghosh caught running a PROSTITUTION RACKET of MINOR GIRLS in his hotel in Howrah's Sankrail. The Police arrested 11 accused & rescued 6 victims from the spot. THIS IS BJP. They don't protect BETIS, they protect PIMPS!"

Several women in Sandeshkhali have accused a number of politicians in the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of systematic sexual exploitation and land grabbing. The women said that the main offender is Sheikh Shahjahan, a member of the neighbourhood Zila Parishad.