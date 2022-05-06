On Friday morning, a BJP youth leader was found hanging in the Kashipur area of West Bengal. The deceased was identified as Arjun Chowrasia, a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha committee member. The saffron faction blamed workers from the Trinamool Congress for Chowrasia's'murder.'

The Bengal BJP canceled its celebrations to welcome Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah in Kolkata due to the "death and murder" of the 27-year-old party member.

The murdered BJP leader met with his party colleagues on Thursday night to discuss the planned motorcycle rally on Friday during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit.

All welcome ceremonies scheduled in Kolkata for his arrival have been canceled, according to the Bengal BJP unit's leaders and workers. "All celebrations to welcome Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah in Kolkata have been canceled due to the terrible killing," the party unit said.

Dilip Ghosh, a Bengal BJP leader, condemned Chowrasia's 'assassination' and accused Trinamool of murdering its political opponents. He claimed he was murdered and hanged to death.

Ghosh claimed that after Abhijit Sarkar, another BJP Karyakarta, Arjun Chaurasia, was assassinated by TMC "political terrorists."