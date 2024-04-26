Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has today recovered a large number of arms and ammunition including foreign-made Postal & Revolvers, during searches conducted at two premises in Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) in a case related to violence against Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials.

A case was registered by CBI vide RC.2/2024-Kol in pursuance of orders of the Hon’ble High Court of Calcutta in the matter of violence against ED personnel during a search at the residential and official premises of Sh SK Shahajahan.

During the investigation of this case, information was received that the items lost by the ED Team and other incriminating articles may be hidden at the residence of an associate of Sk. Shahjahan at Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas.

Accordingly, the team of CBI along with CRPF personnel searched 02 premises at Village Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas today i.e. on 26/04/2024.



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During searches, the following articles were recovered:-

(i) 03 foreign-made Revolvers.

(ii) 01 Indian Revolver.

(iii) 01 Colt official Police Revolver.

(iv) 01 Foreign-made Pistol.

(v) 01 country made Pistol.

(vi) 09 mm bullets- 120 nos.

(vii) .45 calibre cartridges – 50 nos.

(viii) 9 mm calibre cartridges-120 nos.

(ix) .380 cartridges -50 nos.

(x) .32 cartridges- 08 nos.

Besides, many incriminating documents related to Sk. Shahjahan has also been recovered. Some items suspected to be country-made bombs have also been recovered which are being handled and disposed off by the teams from NSG.

The search is still continuing.