West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to the Centre, expressing her desire to stand with the people of the violence-torn state of Manipur, and requesting permission to visit the northeastern state on May 30.

"The CM has written to the central government seeking permission to visit Manipur. She wants to stand by the victims of violence there," the official told the media.



The Trinamool Congress supremo, according to the official, has been closely following the situation in Manipur.

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Banerjee accused the BJP last week of attempting to foment "Manipur-like conflicts" in West Bengal. On Monday night, Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in strife-torn Manipur to try to restore peace by working out a compromise between warring clans.

After a relative respite for many weeks, Manipur, which has been racked by ethnic warfare for about a month, saw a dramatic spike in confrontations and shooting between militants and security forces on Sunday.