A local leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was shot and killed in Joynagar, in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on November 13.

Officials said that this led some individuals to lynch a suspected attacker.

They said further that Saifuddin Laskar, the president of the party in Bamungachi, Joynagar, was confirmed as the deceased TMC leader.

Locals claim that supporters of Laskar, whose wife is a panchayat pradhan, apprehended and killed one of the suspected attackers. Local TMC officials claimed that Laskar's death was caused by CPI(M) sympathisers.



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Neighbouring CPI(M) supporters reported that following the event, Laskar's followers plundered and set fire to some of their homes.

Sujan Chakraborty, a member of the CPI(M) central committee, stated that while every death is regrettable, the police need to carry out a thorough investigation in order to find the assassins and expose the plot.

"The murder of Saifuddin Laskar is the result of internal strife within the TMC, it is no use blaming the CPI(M)," he stated.