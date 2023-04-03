West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on April 3 asked people not to support Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming panchayat and 2024 general elections.

''I will do everything for the people but I request you not to support BJP in the upcoming Panchayat elections and the 2024 general elections as this party is only indulging in creating riots,'' she said while speaking during recent violence on Ram Navami.

The saffron party on April 2 alleged that a Ram Navami rally was attacked outside a mosque at Rishra in West Bengal's Hooghly district and claimed that its local legislator was injured.

On March 31, West Bengal's Howrah witnessed incidents of violence during Ram Navami celebrations following a clash between two groups that broke out during a Ram Navami procession.

Several reports claimed that numerous vehicles were torched, and shops and auto-rickshaws were ransacked.

Meanwhile, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) began a probe into the incidents of violence.

Reacting over the same, the West Bengal CM said the central forces came here, stayed in a five-star hotel, instigated a riot, held a meeting with the BJP leaders, and then returned.

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