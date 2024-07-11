Member of Parliament Raju Bista recently visited Bagrakote Higher Secondary School, pledging his support for the enhancement of the school's infrastructure.

Established in 1949, this historic institution has been a cornerstone of education in the Dooars region, celebrating 75 years of academic excellence and holistic development.

During his visit, MP Bista emphasized the school's role in nurturing well-rounded individuals by blending academic rigor with a variety of extracurricular activities.

Over the decades, Bagrakote Higher Secondary School has produced a wealth of talent, including renowned singers, musicians, artists, writers, poets, historians, and other distinguished citizens.

Currently, the school serves nearly 1,700 students under the leadership of Principal Sh. Sagar Sharma. However, the school authorities highlighted a pressing need for improved educational infrastructure. In response, MP Bista assured them of his support, promising to secure funds through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives and the Member of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) scheme.

In addition to his visit to Bagrakote Higher Secondary School, MP Bista also toured the Army Public School in the area, engaging with Principal Sh. DR Chowdhary, teachers, and students, further demonstrating his commitment to the educational development of the region.

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