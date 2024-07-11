Claiming that the forthcoming Tripura three-tier Panchayat elections are important for the people living in villages, Tripura CPIM state committee secretary Jitendra Chaudhury on Thursday alleged that since the formation of the BJP government in 2018, all the elections have turned into a farce and democracy was throttled.

Chaudhury said this while leading a nomination filing rally in Agartala. He stated that after much drama, the Tripura State Election Commission has declared the election dates for the three-tier Panchayats.

“Today, the notifications have been published and the filing of nominations has also started. Today, we are filing nominations in West Tripura Zila Parishad. Since 2018, due to fake promises, the BJP-IPFT formed the government, and since then, democracy has been throttled. All the elections since then have turned into a farce, even the recently held Lok Sabha election,” alleged the CPIM leader.



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He said that in these circumstances, the three-tier elections are going to take place, and the party has repeatedly urged the SEC to take steps in conducting the elections.

“But the state government and SEC have failed to give any assurances. Eighty per cent of the population lives in villages, and the economy also depends on villages. These elections are very important for this state,” he said.

Meanwhile, CPIM state committee member and All India Krishak Sabha state unit Secretary Pabitra Kar said that the Left Front is prepared for the poll.

“The candidates of the Left Front have started filing their nomination papers before the West District Magistrate, Dr Vishal Kumar. Soon, we will submit nominations for all the seats. We are filing nominations today for 35 seats of Zila Parishad,” he added.

The election for the three-tier Panchayat elections is scheduled to take place on August 8, while the counting will be held on August 12.