The West Bengal Police on Tuesday detained BJP leaders, including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, Rahul Sinha, and MP Locket Chatterjee from Hastings in Kolkata, ahead of the BJP's Nabanna Chalo march.

As per reports, Rahul Sinha, Locket Chatterjee, and Suvendu Adhikari will be transported to the Kolkata Police Station.

They were detained in front of the police academy on the Second Hooghly Bridge approach, close to the secretariat.

On Tuesday morning, BJP supporters from across West Bengal started arriving in Kolkata’s Howrah to take part in the saffron party's Nabanna Abhijan' (march to the secretariat) to protest against the alleged corrupt practises of the TMC government.

Meanwhile, in a bid to stop the protesters from moving further, security forces were deployed heavily outside of railway stations and barricaded some sections throughout the city.