A major rescue operation was launched by Indian Coast Guard on January 16 after a ferry boat with 400 pilgrims ran ground off Namkhana, Kakdwip area near Gangasagar pilgrimage in West Bengal.

Hovercrafts were deployed by the Coast Gaurd from Haldia and around 140 pilgrims have been rescued till now. Rescue operations are still going on in the area.

As per sources, the pilgrims were returning from Gangasagar after taking a holy dip on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. The ferry boat ran aground due to poor visibility.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) received a distress message around 9:15 am on Monday from the district magistrate of South 24 Parganas, and promptly dispatched two hovercrafts from Haldia and Frazerganj to the scene.

Rescue teams arrived by 9:45 am and began evacuating the pilgrims around 10 am, successfully transporting all 511 individuals to safety at Kakdwip by 1 pm. The operation was a testament to the swift and efficient response of the Indian Coast Guard in ensuring the well-being of the stranded passengers amidst challenging conditions at sea.

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