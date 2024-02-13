In the wake of a tragic incident in a village in North Dinajpur that claimed the lives of four children, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has called on the Governor to visit the site and 'fix accountability' for the 'monumental tragedy'.

The TMC has attributed the blame for the children's deaths to the Border Security Force (BSF), alleging that they were carrying out 'illegal' drain expansion work in the area. The party staged a protest today, expressing their condemnation of the BSF's 'negligence'.

Shashi Panja, TMC leader and West Bengal Women and Child Development Minister, stated that a 12-member party delegation will meet the Governor on Thursday to update him on the incident. The TMC has expressed grave concern over this incident, urging the Governor to take swift action.

The TMC's call for action comes in the wake of the accident that has not only taken the lives of young children but also raised questions about the safety measures and protocols followed during such operations. The party has highlighted the need for a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the landslide that caused the fatalities.

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