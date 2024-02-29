Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, accused by several women of sexual violence and land grab in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, was arrested on Thursday morning after absconding for 55 days.

The 53-year-old was apprehended from the Minakhan area in North 24 Parganas and is set to appear in court today, confirmed Senior Police Officer Aminul Islam Khan. This arrest follows the Calcutta High Court's criticism of the state police's delay in acting against the Trinamool leader, stating that he should be arrested.

Numerous women in Sandeshkhali have accused Sheikh and his supporters of land-grab and sexual assault under duress. The area has seen continuous protests for over a month, with locals demanding the arrest of Sheikh and his associates.

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar has asserted that the arrest of Sheikh Shahjahan was compelled by the continuous agitation of the BJP and the women of Sandeshkhali. Majumdar claimed that the Mamata Banerjee government was initially in denial about the situation.

Trinamool MP Santanu Sen, however, stated that Shahjahan's arrest had been delayed due to a court's stay order and that the arrest is proof of the Trinamool government's administrative adherence to 'rajdharma'. Sen further suggested that the BJP should learn 'rajdharma' from the TMC. Shahjahan, who had been absconding since January 5, was arrested following the removal of the stay order.

He is allegedly linked to an attack on Enforcement Directorate officials who were investigating a scam at his premises.

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