Tension broke out in Kolkata on October 9, night after two communities clashed with each other after a religious flag was allegedly torn by some miscreants during the Eid Milad-Un-Nabi festival in Mominpore.

Following tensions between the two communities, a group of people surrounded Ekbalpore police station in protest against the violence.

As many as 20 people have been detained for causing a ruckus in the area apart from four arrests made on Sunday night, police said.

Reacting to the development, BJP leader Amit Malviya said that on Kojagari Lakshmi Puja, the heinous Noakhali riots also took place and now this was happening in Kolkata.

Bikes and shops of Hindus vandalised by peaceful community today as they celebrate their festival at Maila Depot, Mominpore. As usual, CM isn’t talking any action against them and giving them free hand. pic.twitter.com/GJ7N2EHhpl — Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaBJP) October 9, 2022

“Those who don’t learn from history are doomed to repeat it. On Kojagari Lakshmi Puja, the heinous Noakhali riots also happened, and now this is happening in Kolkata… Under Mamata Banerjee as Home Minister, Kolkata has become completely unsafe, communal riots have become common,” he tweeted along with the video of the violence.

Slamming the state government, Malviya alleged that the Kolkata police abandoned the Ekbalpore police station on the orders of Mamata Banerjee.

“On Sharad Purnima, when Bengali Hindus celebrate Kojagari Lakshmi Puja, Mominpura, a suburb of Kolkata, is witnessing communal violence. Kolkata police abandoned the Ekbalpore police station, perhaps on the orders of Home Minister Mamata Banerjee, while Islamists were on rampage,” Malviya said in another tweet.

On Sharad Purnima, when Bengali Hindus celebrate Kojagari Lakshmi Puja, Mominpura, a suburb of Kolkata, is witnessing communal violence. Kolkata police abandoned the Ekbalpore police station, perhaps on the orders of Home Minister Mamata Banerjee, while Islamists were on rampage. pic.twitter.com/hdNCd5wpLg — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 9, 2022

Meanwhile, West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has written to Amit Shah and Governor La Ganesan over Mominpur violence and ransacking of Ekbalpur police station and requested “urgent deployment of Central forces to contain law and order situation” in the state.

“I have written to Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji & Hon’ble Governor Shri La Ganesan Ji requesting them to urgently deploy Central Forces in the wake of Mominpur violence & ransacking of Ekbalpur Police Station before the Law & Order situation of WB gets out of hand,” the BJP leader tweeted.