In the wake of a stampede at Bandra railway station that left nine people injured on Sunday, Western Railways has introduced temporary restrictions on platform ticket sales at multiple stations in the Mumbai division. The move aims to manage crowds during the festive season and prevent similar incidents.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirmed that at least eight individuals sustained injuries in the chaotic scene at Bandra Terminus. The incident has prompted authorities to take immediate measures to control crowd density and ensure passenger safety at busy stations.

To alleviate congestion, platform ticket sales have been halted at several key stations, including Mumbai Central, Dadar, Bandra Terminus, Borivali, Vasai Road, Vapi, Valsad, Udhna, and Surat. The Western Railway issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter), explaining that the restrictions will be in effect until November 8, 2024, covering the peak festive period of Diwali and Chhath Puja.

The decision aims to minimize platform overcrowding, allowing for smoother passenger movement and enhancing safety during the high-travel season. Western Railways has advised commuters to plan their journeys accordingly, as these temporary measures are intended to avert further risks amid the anticipated surge in rail traffic. Authorities are also investigating the circumstances that led to the Bandra stampede to implement additional safeguards if needed.

Also read: Nine injured in stampede at Bandra Terminus amid festive rush