Lalit Mohan Jha has been identified as the primary suspect and alleged mastermind behind a significant security breach at the Indian Parliament.

This incident occurred on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, sending shockwaves through the nation due to the serious lapse in security protocols.

Here's what we know about Lalit Mohan Jha so far:

*Background*

Jha hails from Bihar but has been working as a teacher in Kolkata. He is known to have kept a low profile, living quietly and teaching local students in the Burrabazar area of Kolkata before suddenly leaving two years ago.

*The Incident*

On the day of the breach, two individuals, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, managed to enter the Lok Sabha chamber and released coloured smoke from canisters, causing chaos. Simultaneously, outside the Parliament premises, Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi were caught shouting slogans and waving smoke canisters.

*Arrest and Surrender*

After the incident, Jha fled to Nagaur, Rajasthan, where he met friends and spent the night in a hotel. Realizing that the police were on his trail, he returned to Delhi and surrendered to the Delhi Police at the Kartavya Path Police station on the evening of December 14th, 2023.



Also Read: Delhi Police Special Cell to recreate scene of Parliament security breach

*Charges*

Jha, along with five others involved in the incident, has been charged under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and sections of the Indian Penal Code.

*Motivation*

According to the police, Jha was inspired by legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. He allegedly orchestrated the deployment of smoke canisters and recorded videos of the act, which he then sent to an NGO founder to ensure media coverage.

*NGO Connection*

Jha served as the general secretary of an NGO run by Nilaksha Aich, who received the videos of the incident from Jha.

*Destruction of Evidence*

It is believed that Jha destroyed the mobile phones of his accomplices while on the run in Rajasthan, in an attempt to evade capture and destroy evidence.

*Public Perception*

Those who knew Jha described him as a quiet individual, and his involvement in such a high-profile incident came as a surprise to many.

As of December 15th, 2023, Lalit Mohan Jha is in custody, and further investigations are underway to unravel the full extent of the conspiracy and the security breach at the Indian Parliament.

The incident has raised concerns about the robustness of security measures at one of the country's most critical establishments.