Nina Singh has made history by becoming the first woman to be appointed as the Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

A 1989-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the Rajasthan cadre, she has had a distinguished career with numerous important assignments across the state. Her tenure as the CISF chief is set to last until her superannuation on July 31, 2024.

Before her groundbreaking appointment, Nina Singh served in various capacities, including as the Special Director General of CISF. She also held the position of Joint Director in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from 2013 to 2018, where she oversaw high-profile cases with national and international implications.

Her expertise and leadership skills were further recognized when she took charge as the DG in charge of CISF since August 31, 2023, following the retirement of her predecessor.



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Singh's educational background is equally impressive, with studies completed at Patna Women’s College, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), and Harvard University. On a personal note, she is married to Rohit Kumar Singh, an IAS officer from her batch, who is currently serving as the Secretary of Consumer Affairs in the Central government.

The significance of Nina Singh's appointment lies not only in her breaking the glass ceiling but also in the pivotal role that CISF plays in managing security at airports and other critical infrastructure. Her leadership is expected to bring new perspectives and initiatives to the force, enhancing its capabilities in industrial security.

Nina Singh's appointment was part of a larger reshuffle in which Anish Dayal Singh was named the Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Rahul Rasgotra was appointed as the head of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). These appointments reflect the government's commitment to placing experienced officers in key positions to bolster India's internal security apparatus.