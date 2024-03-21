Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, has been apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, leaving the capital city's political landscape in a state of uncertainty. With Kejriwal's arrest, the pressing question on everyone's mind is: who will take the reins of the government during this tumultuous period?

Despite the setback, Delhi Minister Atishi of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has asserted that Kejriwal will persist as the Chief Minister and oversee governmental affairs even from confinement. "We have always said that Arvind Kejriwal will run the government from jail. He will remain the CM of Delhi," Atishi affirmed, dispelling any notions of resignation.

The drama ensued after Kejriwal faced over two hours of interrogation by ED officials earlier in the day. This development came subsequent to the Delhi High Court's refusal to shield Kejriwal from coercive action by the agency. The ED's interest in Kejriwal stems from its desire to record his statement regarding the formulation of the now-defunct excise policy, pre-policy meetings, and allegations of corruption.

This isn't the first instance of AAP members facing legal troubles in the case. Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh have also been ensnared. Sisodia, who once held a multitude of portfolios, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and subsequently by the ED last year. Singh, on the other hand, was apprehended by the ED for purportedly leveraging his influence to benefit himself and certain businessmen.