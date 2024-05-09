Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, addressed a public rally in Bhongir, Telangana on Thursday, May 9 where he claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), if elected, will increase reservation for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC), and terminate Muslim reservation.



Shah accused the Congress party of misleading the public with false claims about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intentions to end reservations. He highlighted that despite Modi's ten-year leadership, reservations have remained intact. Shah blamed Congress for 'robbing' SC, ST and OBC reservations by allotting 4 per cent to Muslims.

Shah expressed confidence in BJP's electoral prospects, anticipating victory in over 10 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, attributing this to the public's support in 2019. He promised to end Muslim reservation and enhance SC, ST and OBC reservation if BJP secures more than 10 seats.

Shah criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for making unfulfilled promises, citing the unmet pledges to waive farmer loans and provide Rs 15,000 to farmers.

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