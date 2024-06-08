Following the BJP's failure to secure a clear majority in the recent Lok Sabha elections, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took a dig at BJP and said about the upcoming swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi.

Tharoor stated that he would prefer to watch the India-Pakistan World Cup T-20 match on June 9 instead of attending the ceremony.

Speaking to ANI after a Congress parliamentary party meeting on June 8, Tharoor commented, "I have not been invited to the swearing-in, so I'll be watching the India vs Pakistan match." The highly anticipated cricket match is scheduled to take place in the United States at 8 PM IST, just after Modi's oath-taking ceremony at 7:15 PM.

As Modi prepares to be sworn in as Prime Minister for the third consecutive term, the event is set to feature distinguished guests including leaders and state heads from neighboring countries and the Indian Ocean region, underscoring India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

Tharoor acknowledged the positive tradition of inviting regional leaders to the ceremony, highlighting the significance of inviting the Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu despite recent controversies. He expressed optimism about the discussions between Muizzu and Modi following the ceremony.

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