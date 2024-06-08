Additional Director General, BSF (Eastern Command), Ravi Gandhi who arrived here on three days visit has reviewed the current security scenario and discussed various operational and administrative aspects of border management.

A press release from BSF informed that the ADG BSF during his three-day visit from June 6 to June 8, to BSF Frontier Tripura, reviewed the current security scenario and discussed various operational and administrative aspects of border management.

"ADG was welcomed by IG BSF Tripura, Patel Piyush Purusottam Das and other senior officers. IG BSF Tripura briefed the ADG about the general security scenario along the Indo - Bangladesh International border of Tripura Frontier. The IG also briefed the ADG about the challenges along the Indo-Bangladesh border and measures taken to counter them", the press release reads.

The ADG also had a meeting with Jitendra Kumar Sinha, Chief Secretary and Amitabh Ranjan, DGP Tripura Police and had discussion on the current security scenario in the state.

He visited BOP Yakubnagar and Lathiapura where the Commandants briefed him on operational preparedness. He visited LCS Manughat & Rangna, and reviewed its functioning.

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