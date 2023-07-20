Actor turned politician Urmila Matondkar on July 20 condemned the Manipur incident where two women were paraded naked by a mob.

Quoting Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, who was one of the architects of the Indian Constitution, Urmila Matondkar tweeted, “Without humanity, your glory is worthless – Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar”.

Matondkar also shared a photo with a phrase in Hindi that read, “Aaj agar khamosh rahe toh, kal sannata chayega (If you remain silent today, there will be silence tomorrow”.

The actor turned politician joined chorus with other politicians and actors to condemn the dastardly attack on the women who were allegedly gangraped and later paraded naked by a mob in Manipur. The incident, as per reports, took place on May 4, 2023.

Condemning the government for remaining silent after the heinous crime surfaced two months after the incident took place, Urmila Matondkar via her tweet has urged the government to speak up on the issue and take appropriate action against the perpetrators.

Also read : Silence is not an option: Mizoram CM Zoramthanga calls for immediate restoration of peace following sexual assault on women in Manipur