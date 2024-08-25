In a shocking incident, a woman posing as a Traveling Ticket Examiner (TTE) defrauded unsuspecting passengers on the Patalkot Express. The incident, which took place between Patalkot and Chhindwara, has raised serious concerns about security and passenger safety on the national rail network.

According to reports, the woman, who was dressed in a uniform resembling that of a TTE, was seen boarding the train at Patalkot station. She proceeded to check tickets of passengers and imposed fines on those without valid tickets. Her behavior, which initially appeared normal, aroused suspicion among some vigilant passengers.

When confronted by passengers who demanded to see her badge and ID, the woman was unable to provide satisfactory answers. Her evasive responses further fueled their doubts, leading them to alert the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

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Upon investigation, the RPF officers discovered that the woman was not an official TTE but an imposter who had managed to deceive passengers into believing her authority. She had been collecting money from unsuspecting passengers under the guise of conducting ticket checks.

The RPF detained the woman and handed her over to the Government Railway Police (GRP). However, there are reports that the GRP hesitated to take immediate action, leading to further outrage among passengers and railway officials.

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation on social media, with many questioning the security measures in place on Indian Railways. The case has now been escalated to senior railway officials for a thorough investigation.