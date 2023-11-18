As the entire country await with bated breath for tomorrow's World Cup 2023 final match between India and Australia, Indian Railways will be running a special train from Delhi to Gujarat's Ahmedabad today.

Again after the match, the train will depart from Ahmedabad at 2:30 am for Delhi on November 20. Similar three trains are being run between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, announced Indian Railways.

Meanwhile, a grand preparation is underway for November 19's cricket match which will see India and Australia fight it out on the pitch to win the coveted trophy of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

According to sources, Indian Air Force's Suryakiran aerobatic team will be carrying out a flypast over the venue of the ICC Cricket World Cup final, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from 1:35 pm 10 1:50 pm tomorrow, November 19.

A light and laser show will also be organised during the drinks break of the second innings.

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