Chaos and scuffle reigned the night of May 3 where wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar, Delhi alleged that few police personnel manhandled and abused them while they tried to bring beds to the protest site.

The wrestlers' attempts to transport beds to the protest site appeared to have sparked the most recent altercation.

The contention with the police decreased Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik to tears while Vinesh Phogat was seen contending with the authorities in a video that surfaced from the area.

Vinesh claimed that an alcoholic police officer had attacked her sibling. She asserted that another cop had pushed her and Sangeeta Phogat.

“Since it rained today, the streets are wet. That’s why we were trying to get a bed to the protest site. They’re abusing us. This is how they respect daughters,” Tokyo Olympics medallist Bajrang Punia told journalists.

However, officials from the Delhi police claimed that neither the protester nor the officer was intoxicated.

In the meantime, AAP minister Saurabh Bharadwaj sent a tweet to L-G VK Saxena requesting that he take note of a rumored video of protesters arguing with the police.

"Take note, Lieutenant Governor Delhi. A Delhi Cop went after a grappler at Jantar Mantar. The fact that the cop was inebriated makes it confirmed. He added, "MLC of the victim should also be registered and a medical test should be conducted," and tagged the Delhi Police Commissioner in the tweet.

In the meantime, AAP MLA Somnath Bharti claimed that the Delhi police had detained him because he had requested foldable cots for the wrestlers at Jantar Mantar.

Also read : Army holds flag march in violence hit areas of Manipur, more than 4000 affected residents provided shelter