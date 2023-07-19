The water level of the Yamuna in Delhi followed a downward trend on July 18, yet it continues to flow over two metres above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

The water level has increased due to rains in the upper catchment areas of the national capital. Meanwhile the Wazirabad water treatment plant, where operations were hit due to inundation of a pump house has begun working at full capacity.

According to the Central Water Commission’s flood-monitoring portal, the Yamuna water level declined to 205.67 metres by 8 am on Tuesday from 206.01 at 11 pm on July 17.

The river level is expected to drop further to 205.41 metres by 7 pm.

With the flow rate from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana’s Yamunagar decreasing over the past two days, further decline is expected.

Heavy rainfall hit several parts of northern India earlier this month, triggering flash floods and causing massive damage to property, and killing many due to the flood related incidents.

Over 100 people have died in rain and flood-related incidents so far. Videos of cars being washed away in swollen rivers and buildings crashing down like a pack of cards went viral on social media.

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