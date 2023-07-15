The Yamuna river water reached 208.48 metres on July 15 as the river water continues to recede, said the Central Water Commission.

Schools in low-lying areas of Delhi's Civil Lines zone have been shut owing to the river water entering the city. .

Total 7 schools have been shut in Shahadra due to flood-like situation. Several areas of the city are reeling under flood and water-logging as the water level of river Yamuna continues to rise following heavy rainfall and the release of water from Hathnikund Barrage.

Delhi recorded a rapid increase in the Yamuna water level over the last few days after monsoon rainfall hit the northern region of the country, breaking its 50 years reocrd . It shot up from 203.14 metres at 11 am on Sunday to 205.4 at 5 pm on Monday, breaching the danger mark of 205.33 metres 18 hours earlier than expected.

The Delhi police has also imposed section 144 CrPC as a precautionary measure in the flood-prone areas in Delhi.

According to the Delhi government as part of its evacuation plan, a total of 16,564 people living in low-lying areas have been evacuated to safer places and 14,534 are living in tents/shelters, across the city.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has sounded a “Yellow Alert” and more rain in the next 24 hours.

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