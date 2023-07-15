Yamuna continues to recede but risk still persists in Delhi, IMD predicts more rain
The Yamuna river water reached 208.48 metres on July 15 as the river water continues to recede, said the Central Water Commission.
The Yamuna river water reached 208.48 metres on July 15 as the river water continues to recede, said the Central Water Commission.
Schools in low-lying areas of Delhi's Civil Lines zone have been shut owing to the river water entering the city. .
Total 7 schools have been shut in Shahadra due to flood-like situation. Several areas of the city are reeling under flood and water-logging as the water level of river Yamuna continues to rise following heavy rainfall and the release of water from Hathnikund Barrage.
Delhi recorded a rapid increase in the Yamuna water level over the last few days after monsoon rainfall hit the northern region of the country, breaking its 50 years reocrd . It shot up from 203.14 metres at 11 am on Sunday to 205.4 at 5 pm on Monday, breaching the danger mark of 205.33 metres 18 hours earlier than expected.
The Delhi police has also imposed section 144 CrPC as a precautionary measure in the flood-prone areas in Delhi.
According to the Delhi government as part of its evacuation plan, a total of 16,564 people living in low-lying areas have been evacuated to safer places and 14,534 are living in tents/shelters, across the city.
Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has sounded a “Yellow Alert” and more rain in the next 24 hours.
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