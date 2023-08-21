National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on August 21 said that the appointment of jailed Kashmiri separatist Mohammad Yasin Malik's wife as a special advisor to Pakistan's newly appointed caretaker prime minister was the neigbouring country's internal matter.

Yasin Malik is currently in jail as he is serving a life sentence in Delhi's Tihar jail after being convicted in a terror funding case in 2022.

However, Malik's wife Mishal Hussain Malik, a Pakistan national, was appointed special advisor to Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on human rights and women empowerment.

''Do we appoint a minister after consulting Pakistan: Why should we expect them to consult us before appointing their ministers? This is their internal matter and we have got nothing to do with it,'' he said on Malik's wife's appointment.

Later, Abdullah refrained from commenting on Congress and the government over Rahul Gandhi's statement that China has occupied Indian territory in Ladakh.

"Rahul Gandhi will answer it. I don't mean anything about it, ask them this question. Apparently, his colleagues there (in Ladakh) must have told him about it. What can I say about what the Prime Minister or Rahul Gandhi said?" ’

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