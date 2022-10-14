Ahead of Congress's presidential election, the party's senior leader, Shashi Tharoor, is leaving no stone unturned to earn a vote in his favor.

In one of these attempts, Tharoor took to his official Twitter handle and said in Hindi,'' Tumko Badlav Najar Ayega, Tum Saath Chal Kar Toh Dekho. (You will see the change if you walk with me)''.

''Our Change Manifesto!

Decentralization of power, strong provincial leadership. Comprehensive role and involvement of PCC delegates and the common worker. A greater role for youth and women.

"You will see the change If you walk with me," Tharoor Tweeted.

Tharoor, who has tightened his belt for the upcoming presidential elections, recently hinted that if elected as Congress president, he intends to bring a transformational change in the party that would bring back voters who did not remain loyal to the party in 2014 and 2019.

Meanwhile, Tharoor also alleged a difference in treatment between candidates within the party alleging that several state presidents and leaders reached the PCC to back Mallikarjun Kharge but no one was available when he arrived.

Interestingly, the situation will remain the same until and unless elections are held.

On September 30, the senior Congress leader Tharoor courted controversy after he showed a distorted map of India as a part of Jammu and Kashmir in his manifesto.

The elections would undoubtedly be historic, since the new president will replace Sonia Gandhi, the longest-serving party president, who has been in charge since 1998, with the exception of the two years between 2017 and 2019, when Rahul Gandhi took office.

The election for the Congress top leadership is slated to conclude on October 17 nationwide and the counting of votes will take place on October 19.