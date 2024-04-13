A tragic incident unfolded in Bahadurgarh, where a couple allegedly plunged to their death from the seventh floor of their residence, Ruhil Residency.

The couple, Garvit (25) and Nandini (22), were renowned content creators, known for their short-form videos on YouTube and Facebook.

They had recently relocated from Dehradun and were living with five teammates.

On the fateful day, they returned home late from a shoot, and an argument ensued between them over an unspecified issue.



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Following the dispute, they allegedly jumped off their building around 6 am.

The police have transferred their bodies for autopsy and notified their families.

The case is still under investigation, with further action to be determined by the family members' statements.

A forensic team is set to collect evidence from the location, and CCTV footage from the building's vicinity will undergo thorough examination.