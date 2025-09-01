A Possible Roadmap to Fight Demographic Imbalance in Bharat

While celebrating 79th Independence Day of Bharat on 15 August 2025, in his speech delivered from Red Fort, Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji declared that - “Today, I wish to warn the nation of a grave concern and challenge. As part of a deliberate conspiracy, the demography of the country is being altered. Seeds of a new crisis are being sown. These infiltrators are snatching away the livelihoods of our youth.



These infiltrators are targeting our sisters and daughters. This will not be tolerated. These infiltrators are misleading innocent tribals and seizing their lands. The nation will not endure this. When demographic change occurs, particularly in border areas, it creates a crisis for national security. It threatens the unity, integrity, and progress of the country. It sows the seeds of social tension. No country can hand itself over to infiltrators. No nation in the world does so - how then can we allow Bharat to do so? Our forefathers attained freedom through sacrifice; they gave us a free Bharat. It is our duty towards those great souls that we do not accept such acts within our nation. This will be their true tribute. Therefore, today from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I announce that we have decided to launch a High-Power Demography Mission. Through this mission, the severe crisis now looming over Bharat will be addressed in a deliberate and time-bound manner. We are moving forward in this direction.”

When the Prime Minister makes a statement like this in his Independence Day address to the Nation, the citizens of the country need to realise the seriousness of the matter! Contemplate. Change their mindset. And act accordingly. Demography of India is changing very fast, with Hindu population decreasing faster. As per the study “Share of Religious Minorities – A Cross-Country Analysis (1950-2015)” published in 2024, led by Dr. Shamika Ravi, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), the majority Hindu and ‘minority’ muslim populations, over the span of 65 years (1950-2015), in Bharat changed as follows:

Hindu - decreases from 84.68 % to 78.06 % (rate of decrease is 7.82%)

Muslim - increases from 9.84 % to 14.09 % (rate of increase is 43.15%)

“India has witnessed the biggest decline in majority population (7.82 per cent)”

As per census of 2011 (https://www.census2011.co.in/), in Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Christian population was more than 70%. In many other states including Lakshdweep, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Assam, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, muslims form a significant chunk.

In July 2025, the racket of Jamaluddin alias Chhangur Baba of UP's Balrampur, the alleged mastermind of illegal mass religious conversions, was exposed and arrested. This illegal conversion Baba admitted to receiving several hundred Crores of rupees from abroad (Islamic countries of the Middle East) as well as donations from various other sources. He is alleged to have his network in 600 districts of Bharat having made an army of about 5,000 boys for Love-Jihad. The job of these 5,000 boys was to move around school-colleges, offices, and to trap Hindu girls categorically in affairs of love-Jihad, each boy to rape at several Hindu girls, make them pregnant and convert them to Islam. Needless to say that this is not the only Jamaluddin in Bharat, God knows how many more are still operating in each district! Possibility cannot be denied that many influential people may also be connected with this nexus! Because of this nexus, it becomes difficult to cleans the system, even if Government desires! And why is all this happening? Because in our country, there is no strict Law to deal swiftly with such illegal conversion Babas and court procedures are too lengthy!

Until there is fear of Law among miscreants, our Bharat and its citizens cannot remain safe.

Per day thousands of Hindu daughters become victim of Love Jihad, Lakhs of Hindu sisters and daughters disappear per year, thousands of Hindu families are being converted to other religions (https://lawstreet.co/judiciary/ten-thousand-hindus-being-unlawfully-converted-to-other-religions-every-day-ashwini-upadhyay-tells-supreme-court). Funding is being provided to produce children also - providing Rs 2-3 Lakh for giving birth to non-Hindu child. Give birth to 10 children, get 20-30 Lakh rupees. Rate of several Lakhs of INR was fixed by Chhangur for religious conversion of Brahmin, Jain, Agarwal, Maheshwari, Sikh, Yadav, Patel, Kushwaha, OBC, SC, ST, dalit daughters to convert to Islam. Even if a muslim boys traps two Hindu girls in a year, he is making Rs 30 lakh per year. Every year, several thousands of Crores of rupees is coming from foreign countries to destruct/devastate Bharat, for religion conversions. And this is coming because of loopholes in FCRA (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act). Until, FCRA is made more stringent, is amended, foreign funding will not stop for activities such aslove-Jihad, illegal/forced religious conversions.

The right to freedom of religion does not include a fundamental right to convert people to other religion, and laws to check illegal/forced conversion are needed to protect "cherished rights of vulnerable sections of the society including women and economically and socially backward classes”. Forced Religious conversion by various means (luring, gift-traps, deceit, charity) offends Articles 14 (equality), 21 (life and liberty), 25 (religious freedom) of Indian Constitution.

Some factors behind demographic imbalance in Bharat are - muslim illegal immigrants from neighbouring countries and population explosion among them, forced/illegal religious conversions of Hindu population to Islam and Christianity, love Jihad, land Jihad and drug abuse (youth are becoming impotent and money received from drug business is being used by people like Chhangur). As a holistic multi-dimensional solution, change in Laws, judicial system, police reforms, administrative reforms and change in mindsets of people is needed. How can people like Chhangur even carry out their anti-national activities in Bharat? What is their ecosystem? Who facilitates their activities? Why there is still no Law to stop such people and punish them severely? Why Hindus themselves become partners of these people? Just for some money they sell their soul ?? These are the questions every Bharatiya should ask today.

Stringent/Amend FCRA- The then–prime minister of India, Indira Gandhi introduced FCRA during the Emergency period in 1976. Huge funding is coming to Bharat through FCRA, both from western countries (to convert to christianity) and from Gulf (to convert to Islam). As per records of 2024, the government of India stated that many NGOs were involved in alleged illegal religious conversion activities too. For the first time, India’s Ministry of Home Affairs listed reasons for blocking foreign funding of certain non-governmental organizations (NGOs) working in India as - inciting protests, forceful illegal religious conversions and participating in activities deemed ani-development. The license of several NGOs was refused renewal for the stated reason that it would affect “prejudicially” the “public interest” and “harmony between religious, racial, social, linguistic, regional groups, castes or communities.” FCRA needs necessary amendments and stringency to stop illegal and anti-national activities which pose threat to security of the nation..

Central Anti-conversion Law - India does not have a central law banning forced/illegal religious conversions. Indian Constitution, specifically the Seventh Schedule, designates "public order" and "police" as state subjects. Thus, “religious conversion data is not maintained centrally,” as stated by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal in December 2021 in Loksabha. However, several states have enacted their own laws to regulate or restrict conversions. At least 10 Indian states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand and Odisha, have laws that prohibit conversion by force, fraud, inducement, or allurement. These laws often require individuals to inform district authorities before converting (lawchakra.in). In UP, state Govt is using NSA (UAPA) against Jihadis, why this can’t be done in other states? Moreover, conversions are taking place all over India, so law against conversion should be made by the Central Govt. for uniform implementation in the whole country. Article 25 of the Indian Constitution guarantees freedom of conscience and the right to freely profess, practice, and propagate religion. However, this right is subject to public order, morality, and health. The Supreme Court has held in past rulings that the right to “propagate” religion does not include the right to convert others by coercion or fraud.

Community service : Work at grass root level - Education and healthcare are two “magic words” - take care of these and the missionaries will disappear. We need to embrace and empower underprivileged, weaker sections like dalits, SC, ST, Janjaati (Tribal) people, and women/widows as the vulnerable section. Many of them still do not have access to basic facilities of life like decent education and health care and they become prone to religion conversions. For their upliftment, we need more work at grass-root level - need community service by Hindus, for Hindus regularly, to go to communities and address their problems. Community service can be brought into curriculum right from school. It is people belonging to underprivileged, marginalised sections that can save Hindutva and Bharat.



Also Read: A Century of the Sangh: Harmony, Self-Reliance and Balance for a New India



A possible roadmap to fight demographic imbalance, that could come to the mind of a common Bharatiya Rashtranga (citizen) could be:

Mindset of people has to change. Hindus need to unite against divisions of caste, language, tribal/non-tribal etc. The desire to save ourselves has to come from within - society has to awaken and arise for that. Governments alone cannot do everything! Government can take procedural steps only, substantive action has to be taken by people themselves. When society awakens and takes action, any impossible mission can be accomplished!

Stringent/Amend FCRA - Ministry of Home affairs (MHA) should make FCRA more stringent, and bring necessary amendments in it. Stringent vigilance should be kept on the origin of funds coming from foreign countries. Where this money money is being used in India, should be scrutinised strictly. These issues need to come to the level of action at Judiciary, political, executive level. If funding for illegal religious conversions and love-jihad stops, these activities themselves will be stopped.

Central anti-conversion law - Forced Religious conversion is a threat to National Security, and to fight with this threat to National security, anti-conversion law is needed at the Central Govt. level, this cannot only be a State Govt. matter.

Strict laws should be made to deal with people like Chhangur, and people who are found guilty of love jihad and raping non-muslim daughters. Our victim daughters face multiple gangrapes inside the homes of that guilty man, are kept locked under inhuman conditions and face mental/physical/sexual tortures. How can they do such animal-like act with our daughters? Only fear of law can put curbs on such heinous acts.

Limit Govt. facilities and welfare schemes to two children per family only.

Voting rights of illegal migrants should be curbed. NRC should be executed strictly all over Bharat and in that process, Aadhaar card obtained illegally by corrupt practices would be eliminated. It should be noted that as per Constitution of India, only citizens can have voting rights, and Aadhaar does not guarantee citizenship, it is only an Identity Card. SIR (special intensive revision) of electoral rolls by the ECI (Election Commision of India) is must before elections to identify such illegal voters.

Embrace, empower Dalits, SC/STs, Janjati (tribal) and other marginalised sections. Improve basic faculties of life for them - like good education, healthcare and employment opportunities.

Population Control Act applicable equally to all communities and religions.

To stop corrupt practices at border and illegal immigration, illegal immigrants cross border across river also. People need to be alert about illegal encroachment of land and such cases should be immediately reported to the concerned authorities.

Until Hindu is majority in Bharat, India’s Constitution, democracy and freedom will survive. This is Dharma-Yuddha, and we have to win it. Only Hindutva and thousands of years old Santana Dharma can save humanity and show path of welfare, co-existence and enlightenment to the whole world.