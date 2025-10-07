Affirming the Indigenous Origins of 25 Tribes of Manipur Through Indigenous Pillar

The unveiling of the Indigenous Pillar on October 6, 2025, in Sawombung Kabui Khunjao, Imphal East, stands as a profound testament to the rightful ownership of Manipur by its 25 indigenous communities, as recognized by the Federation of Haomee.

Inscribed with the names of these communities, rooted in the ancient Yek Salai clan system, the Pillar affirms that their civilizations originated in Manipur’s sacred soil, not as settlers or migrants but as the land’s original stewards.

This historic symbol debunks myths suggesting that the Meetei, Tangkhul, Chothe, Mao, Maram, Kom, Purum, Maring, Thangal, Kabui, Liangmai, Anal, and other indigenous groups trace their origins to external regions or migrated from elsewhere. Instead, it anchors their genesis in Manipur’s hills and valleys, where their cultures, traditions, and histories have flourished for over written history of 2,000 years, intertwined through trade, marriage, and shared rituals like the Mera Hou Chongba festival.

By asserting this deep-rooted connection, the Pillar not only celebrates the “Hao-Hou” identity but also challenges narratives that undermine the indigenous claim to the land, fostering unity and pride among these communities as they heal Manipur’s wounds and safeguard their ancestral heritage.

While the Indigenous Pillar rightfully honors the 25 core indigenous communities as the original stewards of Manipur’s land, it is imperative to strongly assert the equal acknowledgment of other integral groups, such as the Meitei Pangal (Muslims) and tribes like Thadou that migrated as early as the 16th century. The Meitei Pangal, who began integrating into Manipuri society from the early 16th century during Ningthou Khagemba’s reign (1597-1652) blended Meitei traditions with Islamic practices, have made profound contributions to the state’s cultural, political, and economic fabric.

Similarly, 19th-century migrant tribes, such as the Thadou arrived amid colonial influences and integrated through resilience and inter-community ties, have enriched Manipur’s diversity by contributing to its social harmony, and resistance against external threats. In fact, Thadou tribes have been tirelessly working to identify the influx refugees and infiltrations since last 40 years.

Even if not classified as indigenous under the Yek Salai framework, these communities are indispensable to the very idea of Manipur as a vibrant, multiethnic 'Land of Jewels.' The people of Manipur must recognize and celebrate them with the same reverence and fervor as the indigenous ones, for true unity and healing demand an inclusive embrace that honors every thread in the state’s rich history.



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In his keynote address, Dr. K. Heera Kabui, Vice-President of the Federation and Chairman of the Indigenous Pillar Construction Committee, welcomed social leaders and “noble hearts of Yelhoumee” to this historic event, declaring it an auspicious day for renaissance and unity.

The Pillar stands as a vital instrument for healing Manipur’s fractured social fabric, scarred by ethnic violence since May 2023. In an era of land encroachment, cultural erosion, and demographic distortion, the Indigenous Pillar is a must now to unite Manipur’s indigenous communities, support the National Register of Citizens (NRC) to safeguard ancestral rights, and identify non-indigenous groups exploiting benefits meant for native tribes, fostering a path to reconciliation and justice.

The Yek Salai system organizes communities into seven clans, each bound by lineage, mutual cooperation, and sustainable land stewardship. Endorsed by Sawombung Kabui Thoubei leaders like Pou K. Gangmumei, Pou Maipak, and Pou Longmei Kadangpu in 2024, the Pillar embodies these values, offering a platform to bridge ethnic divide among various communities.

The Federation of Haomee, formed on October 12, 2018, was born from a vision to revive the ancient unity of Manipur’s indigenous peoples, rooted in their shared identity as “Hao-Hou.” As outlined in Pareihanba Elong (Pareihanba-Khongleihanba of Hunbung-Klangshim), “Hao-Hou” is the original national name of Manipur’s native inhabitants, distinct from tribal or sub-tribal labels, signifying “brothers and sisters” of a single family.

In 2016, visionaries like Sapamcha Jadumani, Jorna Zimik, Dr. Sanatampha RK Chanu, and Stephen Thangal traversed Manipur, engaging community leaders to form this civil organization. Their mission was to restore the ancient uniqueness of their forefathers, fostering peace amid ethnic strife and external pressures. Led by President Sapam Cha Jadumani, Vice-President Dr. K. Heera Kabui, and Secretary General Yangzing Vicisy Shimray, the Federation draws inspiration from King Okendrajit’s 1992 declaration as “Pareihanba” and the Hungdung Chief’s title of “Khonglei Hanba,” reviving suppressed Meitei Eenat traditions like Lainingthou Sanamahi philosophy.

The Federation’s ideology centers on unity and cultural preservation, exemplified by the 1st Indigenous Peoples Assembly on August 4, 2022, at Adimjati Hall, where all 25 tribes adopted resolutions to protect their land and identity. Its “Know Our Identity” campaign, launched in 2019, has reached every corner of Manipur, promoting cohesive integrity among indigenous communities.

Critically, the Federation has challenged the inclusion of perceived “outsiders” in Manipur’s ST list, advocating for scrutiny to ensure benefits—land rights, political representation, and development schemes—prioritize communities with deep, pre-colonial ties. The Indigenous Pillar’s unveiling is a historic step toward this vision, creating a “New History of Haoleipak” by uniting tribes to heal divisions and address demographic distortions through the NRC.

The Indigenous Pillar is a must now because it offers a unifying platform to heal Manipur’s ethnic wounds and restore trust among its diverse communities. It is a vital tool to rally the 25 indigenous tribes, fostering collective action to protect ancestral lands, while addressing the exploitation of benefits by non-indigenous groups. Supporting the NRC is integral to this healing process. The flawed Inner Line Permit (ILP) system, using a 1961 cut-off to define “indigenous” status, conflates citizenship with deep-rooted indigeneity, allowing non-native settlers to claim benefits meant for original inhabitants.

Manipur’s official ST list, formalized under The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Orders (Amendment) Act, 1976, recognizes 33 tribes. However, the Indigenous Pillar lists only 25 communities, reflecting the Federation’s focus on groups with ancient, pre-colonial ties to Manipur’s soil, rooted in the Yek Salai system and “Hao-Hou” identity. This discrepancy fuels debate, as some tribes—particularly among Kuki—are viewed by Meitei and Naga as “non-indigenous” due to migrations from Myanmar’s Chin hills in the 19th-20th centuries, often fleeing conflict or seeking opportunities.These groups were included in the ST list due to historical and political processes: colonial-era classifications, post-independence border porosities, and lax verification allowed communities with relatively recent arrivals to gain recognition, meeting criteria of ethnic distinctiveness and disadvantage.

The people of Manipur, weary from division and conflict, are waiting for the 25 indigenous communities—the “Hao-Hou” brothers of the Yel Salai clans—to rise above political ambitions and work unitedly for the state’s healing. The Indigenous Pillar stands as their collective beacon, urging these communities to lead with selflessness, rooted in their shared heritage and time-tested wisdom.

By championing the NRC, they can ensure benefits reach true indigenous stewards, restoring trust and fairness. Through dialogue facilitated by the Pillar, they can address non-indigenous claimants, balancing justice with inclusion. Their unified efforts—free from partisan agendas—can deliver holistic solutions. The 25 brothers, guided by the Federation’s vision, hold the key to a reconciled Manipur, where the “Sana Leipak Manipur" thrives as a model of unity, sustainability, and justice for generations to come.