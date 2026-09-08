After Chongtham Vikram Singh’s Killing, Condolences Are Not Enough

The death of the Manipuri musician in Delhi has reopened an old wound. India has mourned too many young people from the Northeast without creating a law strong enough to confront the discrimination they face.

Chongtham Vikram Singh went downstairs late on Sunday night to ask a group of men outside his home in southeast Delhi to stop making noise. It was the kind of request any resident might make. He never returned to the life he had built in the city.

Delhi Police say the Manipuri musician and music teacher was punched and kicked, pursued towards his building and assaulted again. His son rushed him to Holy Family Hospital, where he died early on Monday. The hospital attributed his death to haemorrhagic shock caused by blunt-force injuries.

Seven adults have been arrested and a minor apprehended. CCTV footage reportedly shows eight people leaving the building after the attack. The police must now establish what each person did, what triggered the violence and whether there was any racial or regional hostility behind it.

Yet the question raised by his death is larger than the motive in one criminal case. Why do so many people from Northeast India living in Delhi and other Indian cities feel that an ordinary disagreement can suddenly place their dignity—and sometimes their lives—at risk?

Vikram was not a newcomer to Delhi. He had lived there for nearly two decades. He worked, taught music and raised his family in the national capital. If belonging is measured through the years one gives to a city, Delhi was also his city.

But two decades of belonging could not save him when a group of men allegedly decided that a neighbour asking for quiet deserved to be beaten.

The public response to such incidents has become painfully predictable.Condolence messages arrive first. Political leaders demand swift justice. Community organisations gather. Candles are lit, photographs are posted and television debates ask whether people from the Northeast are safe in Indian cities.

For a few days, parents in Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Meghalaya and Tripura telephone their children more often. Young people living outside the region are advised not to travel alone, not to argue with strangers and not to remain outdoors late at night.

Then public attention shifts to the next controversy. The candles disappear. The promises remain on paper. The conditions that produced the fear are left almost untouched.

The warning signs have been with us for years. Nido Tania’s death in Delhi in 2014 eventually led to the conviction of four men, but the wider promise of legal reform remained unfulfilled. Pravish Chanam’s family is still waiting for a convincing account of how he died in Greater Noida in 2017 and why his body was cremated without their knowledge. The prejudice is not confined to fatal cases.

In December 2025, Tripura student Anjel Chakma died after an assault in Dehradun. His family alleged that racial slurs had preceded the violence, while the police disputed that interpretation. Once again, people marched, lit candles and demanded that he be the last.

Recently, in February 2026, three women from Arunachal Pradesh alleged that a neighbourhood dispute in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar turned into racial abuse, sexual humiliation and threats. The video went viral, an FIR was registered and the accused couple was arrested. It should not require a death—or a video powerful enough to cause outrage on social media—for institutions to recognise what Northeast citizens face in their everyday lives.

Now the same promise is being made after Vikram’s death. How many “last victims” can a country have?

The Bezbaruah Committee did not ask for preferential treatment for Northeast citizens. It documented why equal citizenship was not being experienced equally.

Its report recorded widespread racial discrimination among Northeast residents surveyed in metropolitan cities. It recommended changes in criminal law, better policing, faster handling of cases, legal assistance, public education and greater inclusion of the Northeast in school and university curricula.

Some administrative mechanisms followed. Delhi created a Special Police Unit for North Eastern Region. Nodal officers, helplines, police sensitisation programmes and an MHA monitoring committee were introduced.

These measures have helped in individual cases. They should be strengthened, not dismissed. But an emergency number is not a substitute for a right recognised in law. A nodal officer cannot correct an investigation if a racial allegation is never properly entered in the complaint. Sensitisation workshops cannot carry the entire burden of a problem rooted in social prejudice, institutional indifference and weak accountability.

The government had once considered inserting Sections 153C and 509A into the Indian Penal Code to punish acts, words and gestures targeting people because of race or place of origin. Those provisions were never enacted.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita now contains Section 103(2), which deals with murder committed by a group of five or more persons on grounds that include race, community, place of birth and language. This is significant, but it deals with the most extreme end of violence.

The everyday path leading towards that violence remains inadequately addressed. People from the Northeast repeatedly speak of being mocked because of their facial features, food, clothing, language or names. Women are subjected to degrading sexual stereotypes. Students are taunted in classrooms and neighbourhoods. Tenants are refused accommodation. Workers are humiliated or told to “go back” to a country they have never belonged to.

Most such incidents do not begin as major crimes. They are brushed aside as jokes, misunderstandings or personal disputes.

But humiliation tolerated as humour can become harassment. Harassment that carries no consequence can become intimidation. In the presence of a group, intimidation can turn into physical violence with terrifying speed.

Waiting for a death before recognising the prejudice behind this chain is a failure of law and public policy.

Parliament should enact a national Anti-Racial and Regional Discrimination Act. It need not be a law exclusively for people from the Northeast. Such an approach may unintentionally reinforce the very idea that they are a separate category of citizens requiring exceptional accommodation.

The law should protect every Indian targeted because of ethnicity, facial appearance, place of birth, language, food, dress or regional identity. It would address the particular experiences of Northeast citizens while also protecting Kashmiris, people from southern India, migrants from eastern India and others who face hostility because of their identity or origin.

The first task of such a law must be to name the wrong clearly. Police should be required to record an alleged bias motive whenever a complainant raises it or the available evidence suggests it. Recording that allegation would not establish guilt. It would simply prevent investigators from dismissing the possible motive before examining it.

Identity-motivated assault should attract an aggravated penalty even when the victim survives. Every active member of a violent group must be investigated for the role he played; responsibility cannot disappear merely because it is difficult to identify whose final blow proved fatal.

Serious cases require trained investigators and prosecutors, prompt preservation of CCTV and digital evidence, protection for witnesses and time-bound trials. Victims and their families should receive legal assistance and interim compensation without having to depend entirely on community fundraising.

The law must also address discrimination before it reaches the criminal stage. Landlords, hostels, educational institutions, employers and service providers should face civil penalties, compensation orders and corrective action when they discriminate on racial or regional grounds.

Not every offensive remark should send someone to prison. The law must distinguish between an isolated disagreement and conduct involving discriminatory intent, repeated targeting, denial of rights, threats or violence. Protection from discrimination and the right to due process must stand together.

Most importantly, governments must publish annual data: complaints received, FIRs registered, cases in which a bias motive was investigated, chargesheets filed, trials completed and convictions secured. Without such figures, every incident can continue to be described as isolated.

A national law will require debate and careful drafting. Delhi and the National Capital Region can act immediately.

The Special Police Unit for North Eastern Region should be given adequate personnel, a clear legal mandate and responsibility for monitoring every serious complaint involving a person from the Northeast. When racial or regional hostility is alleged, the local police station should be required to inform the unit without delay.

Universities, colleges, coaching centres, workplaces and residential associations should display verified emergency contacts. Institutions with large numbers of students from outside the region should appoint trained liaison officers.

In cases of serious assault, senior officers must ensure the immediate preservation of CCTV recordings, phone data and other evidence. Families living thousands of kilometres away should not have to depend on informal networks to learn whether their child is missing, injured or in hospital.

Delhi Police should publish quarterly information on complaints received by the special unit and the action taken. A helpline that cannot be publicly assessed remains an administrative arrangement, not an accountable protection system.

The same protocol should operate across Gurugram, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. Vulnerability does not end at Delhi’s administrative border.

People from the Northeast do not come to Delhi as guests. They come as citizens—to study, work, make music, build businesses, rent homes and raise families.

Their Indian identity should not have to be asserted during an argument. It should not require proof after a racial slur. And it should not become visible to the nation only after a coffin returns home.

Chongtham Vikram Singh’s death demands a complete and impartial investigation. Every person who took part in the assault must be held responsible according to the evidence. If investigators find a racial or regional motive, it must be recorded and prosecuted. If they do not, the absence of that motive cannot diminish the brutality of the alleged group attack.

But India must look beyond one FIR and one chargesheet. The sincerity of the condolences is not the issue. The issue is why years of sincere grief have failed to become an effective system of prevention, protection and accountability.

A candlelight vigil honours a person who has died. It cannot protect the next student walking back to a hostel, the next woman searching for a rented room or the next worker who asks his neighbours to lower the noise.

Chongtham Vikram Singh should be remembered for the music he created and the lives he touched, not simply as the latest name in a long record of public outrage.

If India again promises that he will be the last, Parliament must give that promise the force of law.