After OMSS(D) Rice Scam, DBT Scam Once More in Churachandpur

What is happening in the Churachandpur district in Manipur? Today, the most shocking exploitation has come to light. A fresh layer of alleged exploitation and administrative betrayal came to light once again as five IDP families revealed that they have not received any DBT since November 2025.

A reliable source confirmed that five IDP families from Khominthang, New Lamka Relief Centre (Sadbhavna Mandap) have not received any DBT benefits from the government. Besides, these families have not received any rice under OMSS (D) and NFSA too.

Representing on behalf of the five families, Ningromawi (37) daughter of K Thangzading said that these five families have been residing in the camp since May 2023, yet they remain completely excluded from the Direct Benefit Transfer assistance of ₹84 per person per day, which replaced all previous in-kind support like rice, dal, and other essentials.

Despite repeated approaches to officials, these five IDP families have received no response or redressal. They have also not received any rice under the OMSS(D) scheme, specifically meant for IDPs. This exclusion has pushed them into extreme vulnerability, with no source of income and no access to basic necessities.

Just eleven days earlier, on April 6, 2026, the same five families — Chinkhanlun, Ginliamnung, Ginkhansong, Sinkhanmung, and Ningromawi — had submitted a formal complaint to the Sub-Divisional Officer (Receipt No. 1998), copied to the Deputy Commissioner.

In that complaint, they highlighted that they have “never received any kind of assistance as admissible to an internally displaced person, whether cash or kind,” despite other IDPs receiving support.

Last month, on March 23, around 130 IDPs staying in five different relief camps in Churachandpur complained to the Deputy Commissioner about the non-availability of rice under the Open Market Sale Scheme (Domestic) — OMSS(D) — since November 2025.

The matter was reportedly silenced by authorities through token distributions of rice, potatoes, onions, and dal, in exchange for the complainants withdrawing their grievances. That was no solution — merely a temporary patch

This revelation is particularly painful because it comes despite the assurances given by Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh. On 19 February 2026, the CM held a hybrid outreach event — the first direct interaction with IDPs from both hill and valley communities since the violence began.

Addressing Kuki and Zo IDPs from Churachandpur via video conference, he listened to their complaints, assured them that their well-being was a top priority, vowed that he would “not let their tears go in vain,” and promised safe, dignified return to their homes in an atmosphere of peace.

The government also released ₹33 crore through DBT and spoke of expanding relief measures. For many displaced families, it was a joyous and rare moment — their voices finally heard by the Manipur CM after May 3, 2023.

However, today's news from Churachandpur has shattered that hope, revealing that every government outreach appears to have been mere optics.The Social Welfare Director too visited Churachandpur a few days ago to discuss welfare measures, yet on the ground the suffering continues.

Even if there are documentation failures or lapses, how can authorities allow vulnerable families to endure five months of hell? Why is the new government not showing seriousness in addressing these problems?

The OMSS(D) issue remains unresolved, with reports that the transport of rice quotas for Churachandpur and Pherzawl districts has stopped too.

Amidst the huge demand for accountability and transparency against the gross injustice inflicted on the people of Churachandpur and Pherzawl districts regarding the allocation of rice and other essential items under various schemes of the Government of India, a serious issue has emerged.

On April 10, the Churachandpur-based People’s Empowerment Network (PEN) had already submitted representations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, flagging alleged large-scale diversion and misappropriation of food grains under NFSA and OMSS(D) schemes meant for displaced families, and demanding a high-level independent inquiry.

The contrast between official records and ground reality is alarming. Documents show the state procured and paid for over 8,300 quintals (roughly 830 tonnes) of OMSS(D) rice specifically for Churachandpur IDPs between August 2025 and February 2026, with full advance payments made to lift stock from FCI godowns.

Yet, according to the affected families and many other camp residents, zero rice has reached them since the DBT transition in November 2025. This raises unavoidable questions of possible diversion, black-marketing, or collusion.

The DBT of ₹84 per person per day is woefully inadequate in a conflict zone with inflated prices. Some camps reportedly receive ₹100 per head while others get nothing, exposing uneven and patchy implementation. The irregularities also extend to regular NFSA allocations under AAY and PHH categories, with widespread complaints of short-weighing and non-distribution despite lifting from FCI godowns.

The optics of showing sympathy to the IDPs by the government will be further exposed when the bureaucracy on the ground refuses to listen — neither to the repeated pleas of the IDPs nor to the orders and assurances issued from higher levels of the government.

Why are Churachandpur authorities scot-free even after so many complaints by both relief camp and non-camp IDPs for the past one year? This selective deafness and inaction only deepen the sense of betrayal and raise serious doubts about the sincerity of the entire relief machinery.

This is not merely a state-level administrative failure. It involves central schemes under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, procurements from FCI, and the welfare of displaced Scheduled Tribe citizens who enjoy constitutional safeguards.

The apparent disappearance of hundreds of tonnes of subsidized rice paid for by public funds, meant for the most vulnerable in a conflict zone, raises grave questions of governance, accountability, and possible corruption.

Continued denial of food security risks malnutrition, health crises — especially among children and the elderly — and further erosion of trust in democratic institutions. Token distributions, photo-op events, emotional video conferences, and assurances that turn out to be mere optics are unacceptable when every single day is hell for these families.

Harassing or ignoring IDPs instead of addressing their genuine plight is reprehensible. IDPs in Manipur, particularly those staying Churachandpur have already suffered enough — loss of homes, livelihoods, and loved ones. They deserve more than bureaucratic excuses and political optics.

The Centre and the State government must act with urgency and launch a transparent, high-level probe into the procurement, lifting, transportation, and actual distribution of OMSS(D) and NFSA rice; ensure immediate inclusion of excluded families in DBT with uniform enhancement; deliver the due rice or equivalent support; and demonstrate that relief is not just announced on paper or in hybrid meetings but actually reaches the intended beneficiaries.

The moral and constitutional imperative under Article 21 — the right to life and food — cannot be ignored. The silence of some civil society organizations and the apparent inaction or indifference of district authorities only compound the injustice.



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