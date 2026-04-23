Amnesty Must Be Honoured for Arambai Tenggol as PK Mishra Warns of Foreign Hands Fueling Narco-Terror

Manipur is not just fighting an internal ethnic conflict — it is staring down a larger shadow war. A seasoned officer like former BSF Additional Director General PK Mishra does not make wild accusations on national television without basis.

On News9 Live, he clearly alleged that the CIA and the United States are providing financial and logistical backing to elements within the Kuki community, helping prolong the instability in Manipur and Mizoram. He also highlighted how both the US and China have strategic stakes in the region, with America seemingly uninterested in allowing Manipur to return to peace.

He spoke of unchecked poppy cultivation, weapons smuggling through the porous India-Myanmar border, and suspicious infrastructure like the “German Road” and “Tiger Road” — all pointing to narco-terror networks operating with external support.These are not mere local disturbances — they are grave threats to India’s national security.

If even a fraction of what PK Mishra has alleged is true, then certain armed groups operating in the hills are no longer just defending their community and so called lands. They have become proxies — “shadow armies” — in a larger geopolitical game orchestrated to destabilise India’s sensitive Northeast.

In such a dangerous scenario, every true patriot must ask this uncomfortable but fundamental question. If the US CIA is actively fuelling the Manipur conflict, does the Government of India have the will and wisdom to support every indigenous group that is courageously fighting against these external forces on the ground?

Arambai Tenggol has positioned itself precisely as one such force. In their official statement dated 22 April 2026, they wholeheartedly endorsed PK Mishra’s observations. They described the former BSF officer as someone intimately familiar with Manipur who exposed the “foreign hand,” particularly the CIA and the USA, in backing “Kuki narco-terrorists.”

They spotlighted rampant poppy cultivation as a direct threat to national security, the exploitation of the unfenced border by illegal immigrants and destabilising elements, and the expanding reach of violence that now threatens even Tangkhul Naga communities.

Arambai Tenggol has repeatedly called for firm, lawful action to protect Manipur’s land, identity, and the unity of India. They have demanded measures like the National Register of Citizens (NRC) to tackle illegal immigration. Their stance is clear: they are not against peace, but peace cannot come at the cost of national security, truth, or accountability.

However, recent treatment meted out to Arambai Tenggol raises disturbing contradictions. In February 2025, the organisation responded to the Governor’s amnesty appeal by handing over 246 weapons and ammunition in a single day — one of the largest such handovers recorded.

This happened in the presence of senior Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) officials, including Northeast Advisor A.K. Mishra. The group acted in good faith, believing the government’s assurances that those who handed over looted arms would not face punitive action. It was seen as a responsible step towards de-escalation.

Today, however, many AT members and leaders find themselves hounded, slapped with multiple cases under various acts, and in some instances arrested. While the deeper threats — narco-economy, border breaches, and alleged foreign-backed networks — continue, those who came forward to hand over arms are being targeted.

This selective approach weakens the very forces that claim to be resisting what PK Mishra described as externally fuelled instability. If elements aligned with Kuki groups are indeed receiving support that serves foreign interests aimed at weakening India, then groups like Arambai Tenggol — which are actively resisting narco-terror, illegal immigration, and border exploitation — are effectively defending national security on the ground.

They are not “unlawful” in the pejorative sense; in this context, they represent indigenous voices pushing back against forces that threaten the territorial integrity and demographic balance of Manipur and the Northeast.The Government of India has a clear duty in such situations.

History shows that when external powers or their proxies attempt to destabilise border regions — whether through insurgency, narcotics, or demographic engineering — the state has often worked with or tolerated local resistance groups that align with national interests, while strictly regulating them under the rule of law.

Supporting or at least protecting law-abiding citizens and civil society organisations that are fighting the “shadow army” of external interference is not appeasement — it is prudent national security strategy.

Why then is Arambai Tenggol being hounded after their public handover of weapons? If they are fighting against the very forces PK Mishra warned about, the government should be shielding them, not prosecuting them for complying with the amnesty scheme. Continuing cases against those who handed over arms in good faith erodes trust.

It discourages peace loving society and sends a message that the state is more interested in managing optics than confronting the real threats at the border.This does not mean giving anyone a free pass for genuine crimes. Rule of law must prevail.

But there is a difference between criminal elements and citizens responding to a national crisis by organising village defence or handing over arms when called upon. Arambai Tenggol’s statement reaffirms commitment to justice and coexistence among all communities — but only on the foundation of security and accountability. They are not asking for impunity; they are asking for consistent policy.

In the backdrop of PK Mishra’s allegations, the Centre must adopt a coherent approach like honoring the amnesty fully for groups like Arambai Tenggol that handed over significant caches of weapons before MHA officials. Withdraw or dilute cases that stem directly from the conflict period for those who complied, while pursuing specific grave offences through due process.

Protecting indigenous identities is not communalism, it is preserving the social fabric of the Northeast. Therefore, launch a credible probe into foreign interference claims. Whether involving CIA, missionary networks, or other actors, the truth must come out through professional intelligence channels, not political denial.

The people of Manipur have suffered enough. Thousands remain in relief camps. Youth on all sides have lost years to violence and drugs. The economy is in ruins. If external forces are indeed playing a role in prolonging this crisis, then the government cannot afford to weaken the very civil society voices and community organisations that are pushing back.

Arambai Tenggol handed over arms trusting the system. PK Mishra has exposed what he believes is a deeper foreign game. In this moment, supporting groups that are fighting to defend the country’s unity and security — while ensuring they operate within lawful bounds — is not favouritism. It is basic strategic wisdom.

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, a firm believer in peace and inclusive development, stands at a historic crossroads. Having assumed office in February 2026 after months of President’s Rule, he has consistently spoken of healing Manipur’s wounds and rebuilding a united, prosperous state where every community can thrive. His dream mission to restore harmony and bring lasting peace will, however, remain unfulfilled unless the grave concerns raised by former BSF ADG PK Mishra and the resolute voice of Arambai Tenggol are addressed with courage and clarity.

True healing demands consistency and fairness. Honouring the amnesty for Arambai Tenggol would demonstrate the government’s commitment to rewarding responsible actions rather than punishing them. By protecting law-abiding indigenous voices that are courageously resisting narco-terror networks, illegal immigration, and the alleged foreign hand exposed by PK Mishra, CM Khemchand can strengthen the moderate forces working for Manipur’s unity and national security.

Only through such firm, balanced, and decisive leadership can Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh transform his dream of healing Manipur into reality, allowing the people to move forward together with renewed hope and confidence in a stable, united future.

The government must choose: Will it back those resisting the shadow forces described by a senior BSF officer, or will it continue selective actions that only deepen divisions?Manipur cannot afford more confusion or broken promises. The patience of its people is exhausted. Honour the amnesty for Arambai Tenggol. Protect law-abiding citizens who stood up for national security.





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