Arambai Tenggol Must Welcome PM Modi in a Grand Way

For over two years, since the Manipur violence erupted on May 3, 2023, claiming over 300 lives and displacing thousands, the people of this beleaguered state have awaited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

The absence of a visit during this period of turmoil has been a sore point, with civil society organisations and locals voicing growing frustration.

In Parliament, opposition parties, led by Congress and Trinamool Congress, have repeatedly criticized the Centre’s perceived neglect, with even Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition, urging Modi to visit Manipur and engage directly with its people. Now, with reports of Modi’s anticipated visit in the second week of September 2025—his first since the crisis began—Manipur has a historic opportunity to showcase its resilience and unity.

Arambai Tenggol, a powerful Meitei organisation, must rise to the occasion and welcome the Prime Minister in a grand, dignified manner, turning this visit into a pivotal moment for the state’s future.

Imagine the powerful imagery of Arambai Tenggol volunteers, clad in their signature black T-shirts, lining the route from Imphal airport to the venue, welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi with pride and discipline on 13th September 2025. Such a gesture would not only demonstrate the strength and organisational prowess of the Meitei community but also signal to the Prime Minister that people are ready to partner with the Centre to restore peace and stability. This is not about mere optics; it is about showcasing the unity and determination of a community that has endured immense hardship. A grand welcome of PM Modi by AT could serve as a powerful statement that Manipur is not a forgotten corner of India but a vibrant state demanding attention and action.

Manipur has been under President’s Rule since February 13, 2025, following the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, a move that highlights the Centre’s acknowledgement of the state’s precarious situation. In the past, Modi’s visits were typically met with receptions organized by BJP MLAs and the state BJP unit. However, the current political vacuum and complex socio-political scenario demands a broader, more inclusive gesture of welcome that reflects the aspirations of all communities.



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Some CSO leaders have expressed dissatisfaction with the news of Modi’s visit, dismissing it as too little, too late. Their frustration is understandable, given the prolonged suffering and the Prime Minister’s absence during the height of the crisis. Yet, dismissing this visit outright is shortsighted. Modi’s presence on the ground, expected to include stops in Imphal and Churachandpur, offers a rare chance to highlight the problems and challenges directly to the nation’s leadership and press for actionable solutions.

It is time to shun divisive politics that have plagued Manipur’s discourse. Hoardings and wall posters labeling the Prime Minister as “MISSING” are distasteful and cast the state in a negative light. All parties, including Congress, must set aside ideological differences to support this visit, recognizing the significance of the few moments Modi will spend in Imphal. His presence could profoundly impact the state's future, opening doors to dialogue, resources, and solutions that have long been elusive. Rather than resorting to confrontation, CSOs and political groups should channel their energy into constructive engagement, ensuring the Prime Minister’s visit becomes a catalyst for change.

When Prime Minister Modi visits, AT and other stakeholders must present a clear set of demands rooted in Manipur’s immediate and long-term needs to restore peace, security, and dignity. First, the dire situation of over 70,000 internally displaced peoples (IDPs) requires a Special Rehabilitation Package to ensure their resettlement by December 2025. This package should include financial aid, housing reconstruction, and livelihood restoration to help IDPs return to their homes or integrate into new communities. The violence has left families scattered across relief camps, with Imphal Valley and surrounding areas facing severe economic disruption.

Additionally, sacred Meitei sites like Koubru, Thangjing, and areas in Moreh, allegedly under illegal occupation by Kuki terrorists, must be liberated through targeted security operations, with efforts to foster inter-community dialogue to prevent further escalation. On the day of Modi’s visit, free movement along highways must be ensured to allow people to attend reception functions, symbolizing unity and accessibility.

The issue of illegal immigration, a core concern for AT, demands urgent action. The Prime Minister should be pressed to initiate the complete deportation of illegal infiltrators who entered Manipur after 1951, aligning with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) framework, to be completed before the next Census. This step is critical to addressing local fears of demographic change and securing the state borders, especially given its proximity to Myanmar, where instability fuels cross-border threats.

Arambai Tenggol’s role in defending Manipur draws a powerful historical parallel to the Indian National Army (INA) trials of 1945. INA heroes Shah Nawaz Khan, Gurbaksh Singh Dhillon, and Prem Kumar Sahgal, who faced treason charges of fighting for India’s freedom, were celebrated as patriots, sparking nationwide protests when tried at the Red Fort. Crowds rallied with slogans like “They Are Patriots, Not Traitors,” and in Calcutta, protests from November 21–24, 1945, led to 97 deaths, with five more in Madurai. The Indian National Congress demanded their release, and British commander Claude Auchinleck, recognizing their patriotism and the risk of rebellion, suspended their sentences. Similarly, many AT leaders now face multiple FIRs for their efforts to protect the helpless people and land from alleged foreign-backed threats. Their actions, like those of the INA, stem from a patriotic duty to safeguard their homeland. PM Modi should acknowledge AT’s sacrifices and consider reassessing their legal challenges to honor their commitment to India’s security.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should address the legal challenges faced by Arambai Tenggol leaders, who are burdened with multiple FIRs for their role in defending the state against alleged foreign-backed threats. Drawing from his commitment to national security, as demonstrated in decisive actions like the 2019 Balakot airstrike and the Pahalgam terror response, Modi should consider granting clemency to AT leaders, freeing them from pending cases. This would empower AT to strengthen Manipur’s defenses, aligning with the Centre’s vision of a secure India. By recognizing AT’s sacrifices and integrating their disciplined youth into a State Territorial Army, Modi can bolster national security, ensuring Manipur stands as a fortified frontier against foreign aggression in the future.

In fact, AT emerged to fill a critical gap left by an overwhelmed state machinery, criticized by the Supreme Court in August 2023 for an “absolute breakdown of law and order.” Their patrols in areas like Kangchup, Koutruk in Imphal West, Moirangpurel, Thamnapokpi in Imphal East, and Phubala, Tronglaobi in Bishnupur prevented Kuki terrorists, from advancing into Imphal Valley, the state’s economic and cultural hub, home to over 1.5 million people, including Meiteis, Marwaris, Punjabis, Bengalis, Biharis, Nepalis, Muslims, and Nagas. AT’s efforts likely saved over 1,500 lives by securing villages and roads, though at the cost of 50–100 fighters, often young Meiteis with rudimentary weapons, echoing the INA’s sacrifices in battles like Imphal and Kohima during World War II.

Arambai Tenggol, often misunderstood as merely a Meitei outfit, has evolved into a force with a broader vision, one that aligns closely with Modi’s own priorities. Since its inception in 2020 as a cultural organization, AT has transformed into a powerful advocate for issues like the National Register of Citizens, border fencing, and the deportation of illegal immigrants—issues that resonate with the Prime Minister’s agenda of national security and sovereignty. Far from being a parochial group, AT has positioned itself as a national organization with a stake in India’s future, much like the INA soldiers. Just as the INA’s legacy was tied to the vision of a free India, AT’s fate is intertwined with Modi’s leadership and his commitment to a secure, unified nation.

Modi’s visit, expected to include stops in Imphal and Churachandpur, offers a chance for him to witness the ground reality firsthand—something that no amount of reports or briefings can convey. AT, with its growing influence and grassroots connect, is uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between the people and the Centre. By welcoming Modi warmly, AT can showcase its commitment to peace and reconciliation while pressing for solutions to these critical issues.

Arambai Tenggol is not anti-India; it has consistently supported the Central government’s initiatives to secure the region. Whenever the Centre proposed measures like border fencing or stricter immigration policies, AT stepped forward as a staunch ally, amplifying these efforts at the grassroots level. It is time for the Prime Minister to acknowledge the critical role AT has played in defending India from foreign aggression and internal destabilization. By recognizing AT’s sacrifices and contributions during his visit, Modi can send a powerful message of unity and partnership, reinforcing the shared commitment to a secure and prosperous Manipur within a strong India.

The people of Manipur have waited long enough for their voices to be heard. Prime Minister Modi’s visit is a chance to turn that wait into action. Arambai Tenggol must not miss this opportunity to lead by example, welcoming the Prime Minister with the grandeur and respect befitting his office.

Let the streets of Imphal resonate with the spirit of unity, as AT volunteers stand shoulder to shoulder, demonstrating the power and potential of the people. This is not just about welcoming a leader; it is about staking a claim in shaping the state’s future. For AT, for Manipur, and for India, this moment could mark the beginning of a new chapter—one of hope, dialogue, and lasting peace.