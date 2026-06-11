Arunachal Pradesh Has Done What the Rest of the Northeast States Are Afraid To Do

There comes a moment in the life of every civilization when it must decide whether it wants to survive or merely be remembered. Arunachal Pradesh appears to have reached that moment.



With the release of the draft Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Rules, 2026, the state has done something many governments across the Northeast have hesitated to do for decades—it has openly acknowledged that indigenous faiths, traditions, and cultural identities are facing serious challenges and deserve protection.



Predictably, the announcement has triggered criticism from several quarters. The Rules have been labelled by some as anti-minority, anti-conversion, or even anti-democratic. Yet much of the criticism conveniently ignores a fundamental question: what happens when the world's oldest living indigenous traditions steadily disappear?



For decades, public discourse has focused almost entirely on the rights of those who wish to convert, while very little attention has been paid to the rights of communities struggling to preserve the beliefs and customs inherited from their ancestors.



The debate is not merely about religion. It is about cultural survival. Across the Northeast, indigenous faiths have experienced a gradual but undeniable decline. Ancient traditions that once defined entire communities are today fighting for relevance in a rapidly changing social and religious beliefs.



Rituals are fading, oral histories are disappearing, sacred sites are neglected, and younger generations are increasingly disconnected from the worldview of their forefathers.



Arunachal Pradesh's response has been to operationalize a law that has existed since 1978 but remained largely dormant for nearly five decades. The proposed Rules require individuals conducting conversions to report them to authorities and establish mechanisms for complaints involving allegations of force, fraud, or inducement.



Let us examine the steel in these provisions. Rule 3 mandates that any priest or person performing a conversion — by ceremony or otherwise — must, within one week, submit a written intimation to the Circle Officer, Assistant Commissioner, Additional Deputy Commissioner or Deputy Commissioner.



The intimation must include full names, complete addresses, mobile numbers, email IDs if available, exact date, time and place of the conversion, and all other particulars in Form-A. Officers are required to acknowledge receipt in Form-B and forward it to the Deputy Commissioner, maintaining a register in Form-C. No more clandestine operations in remote villages under the cloak of night.



No more unreported “harvests” of souls. Transparency is now non-negotiable.The complaint mechanism under Rule 4 is equally empowering. Any person — a worried parent, a village headman, a guardian of a minor, or any concerned citizen — can lodge a complaint regarding attempted or actual conversion through force, inducement, or fraudulent means. Complaints can be written, oral, or electronic. For illiterate complainants, officers must reduce verbal statements into writing, read them back, explain every word, and obtain signatures or thumb impressions.



The identity of the complainant is protected and cannot be disclosed except as required by law or with explicit consent. This is genuine access to justice for the vulnerable.The follow-up machinery is tight and time-bound. Upon receiving intimation or complaint, the Deputy Commissioner must forward it within 7 days to the Superintendent of Police.



The SP, in turn, sends it to the jurisdictional police station within another 7 days. The Officer-in-Charge must initiate and complete a preliminary enquiry within 14 days under BNSS provisions to ascertain if a prima facie case exists. Findings are submitted to the SP, who must record his satisfaction or otherwise within a further 7 days.



Where prima facie contravention is established, an FIR is registered and investigation proceeds as a cognizable offence. Prosecution sanction by the Deputy Commissioner must be decided within 15 days.



Detailed registers of all intimations, complaints, and sanctions (Forms E, E1, E2) are to be maintained. Half-yearly reports go to the Home Department and Indigenous Affairs Department in Form-F. This level of documentation and reporting ensures accountability and prevents data suppression.



These Rules are not draconian. They are reasonable regulations rooted in the constitutional balance between Article 25’s freedom of conscience and the state’s duty to protect public order, morality, and the cultural rights of indigenous communities.

Time-bound investigations, official records, and administrative oversight have been built into the process. Whether one supports or opposes these measures, they are fundamentally about transparency rather than prohibition.



A simple question therefore arises. If a religious conversion is genuinely voluntary and based solely on personal conviction, why should transparency be feared? If no coercion, inducement, or deception is involved, why should documentation be controversial?



These are questions that critics of the Rules have largely failed to answer. Instead, the conversation is often reduced to slogans about religious freedom while avoiding any discussion about the long-term consequences of cultural erosion.



The reality is that when an indigenous faith disappears, the loss extends far beyond matters of worship. A language may survive, but its spiritual vocabulary begins to fade.



Traditional knowledge systems weaken. Folklore, ecological wisdom, customary laws, and collective memory become fragmented. Entire worldviews vanish. What is lost is not simply a religion but a civilizational archive accumulated over centuries.



This concern is particularly relevant to Manipur. The state possesses some of the richest indigenous cultural traditions in the region. Sanamahism continues to represent a vital link to the historical identity of the Meitei people.



In Manipur, Christians rose from 11.84% in 1951 to over 41% by 2011, while Sanamahism officially hovers around 8%. The indigenous faiths of the tribal people have been reduced to near extinction within two generations.



Likewise, many tribal communities possess ancestral belief systems that shaped their social institutions, customary practices, and relationship with nature long before the arrival of organized world religions. Yet many of these traditions face mounting pressures in contemporary society.



The challenge confronting Manipur is not unlike that faced by Arunachal Pradesh. Communities increasingly find themselves grappling with questions of identity, continuity, and belonging. Younger generations often inherit modern education and global influences but receive limited exposure to their own indigenous heritage. As a result, cultural confidence weakens and traditional institutions struggle to maintain their relevance.



Supporters of Arunachal's Rules argue that the state is not attempting to prevent anyone from choosing a religion of their preference. Rather, it is asserting that indigenous cultures also possess a legitimate right to survive. They contend that constitutional guarantees of religious freedom must coexist with efforts to preserve vulnerable cultural traditions. Protecting one right should not require the extinction of another.



The larger significance of Arunachal' Pradesh's decision lies in the conversation it has forced upon the Northeast. For too long, discussions about indigenous faiths have been confined to academic conferences, cultural festivals, and occasional political speeches. The draft Rules have brought the issue into the centre of public debate, compelling policymakers and communities alike to confront questions they have often preferred to avoid.



The future of indigenous traditions cannot be secured by legislation alone. Communities themselves must invest in cultural revival, documentation, education, and intergenerational transmission of knowledge. Governments must support indigenous languages, research initiatives, cultural institutions, and heritage programmes. Most importantly, young people must be encouraged to see value in the traditions they inherit rather than viewing them as relics of a distant past.



History teaches a simple lesson: civilizations rarely disappear overnight. Their decline is usually gradual, marked by indifference, neglect, and a failure to recognize warning signs until it is too late. Arunachal Pradesh has decided not to remain indifferent. Whether its approach ultimately succeeds or fails will depend on implementation, fairness, and public trust. But it has undeniably raised a question that the Northeast can no longer afford to ignore.



The debate, therefore, is bigger than religion. It is about memory, identity, and cultural continuity. It is about whether future generations will inherit living traditions or merely read about them in textbooks and museums. Arunachal Pradesh has made its position clear. The rest of the Northeast must now decide where it stands.



When the last keeper of an indigenous tradition falls silent, there is no legislation powerful enough to restore what has been lost. The only real choice is whether to act before that moment arrives. Arunachal has chosen to act. Others may soon face the same decision.